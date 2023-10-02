India: 11 arrested for allegedly taking bets on cricket

Police arrested more members of a grop alleged to have operated cross-border casinos.

Indian police say they have frozen 63 bank accounts.

India.- Police in India have arrested 11 people allegedly involved in illegal online betting on cricket. An investigation was initiated following a complaint from someone who reported losing Rs 8 lakh. Police say they have frozen 63 bank accounts after discovering international transactions amounting to Rs 367 over the past two years.

According to New Indian Express, online betting was conducted through various mobile applications, with the mastermind amassing profits of Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore per match. Officers say the accused used special software to manipulate outcomes.

