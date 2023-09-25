India: 32 arrested over alleged gambling operation at resort

Police received information about large-scale gambling at Neeraj Forest Resort in Uttarakhand.

India.- Police in Pauri, Uttarakhand, have arrested 32 people, including four dancers and a police constable at the Neeraj Forest Resort situated in the Laxman Jhula area, over an alleged large-scale gambling opereration.

Senior superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey confirmed that a police constable stationed in Rishikesh has been charged. Offices seized 12 luxury vehicles. They said that women in the basement of a wellness centre at the rear of the resort were masquerading as dancers. According to the New Indian Express, all detainees are being held under Section 3/4 of the Gambling Act.

