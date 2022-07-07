Imperial Pacific failed to make payment for Xerox Corp judgment
Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has been told Imperial Pacific has failed to comply with its scheduled settlement.
Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has failed to make a payment in a settlement with Xerox Corp. In 2020, Xerox sued IPI for breach of a service contract signed in 2016 and won a court ruling for $192,825.84 in overdue invoices and preliminary interest.
In August 2021, the court amended its order and ordered IPI to pay Xerox $192,825.84 plus prejudgment interest of $11,603.94, simple interest of 1 per cent per month, $5,738.50 in attorney fees and $604.83 in costs for a total amount of $210,773.11, with judgement interest calculated at 0.07 per cent per annum.
However, at a status conference Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has been told by attorney Richard Miller that IPI has yet to make any payments despite an order to pay a partial amount of $60,000 by June 28. IPI now owes Xerox $212,865.39.
CCC and IPI move closer to settlement agreement
As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CC) and IPI are reportedly close to finalising a settlement. A draft of the agreement is currently being circulated between the parties.
Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has scheduled a status meeting for Tuesday, July 12 at 8.30am and ordered each party’s attorneys to report on the status of the settlement by July 11 at the latest.