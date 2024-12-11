Illegal gambling in Malaysia: 1,652 arrested in Perak in first 9 months of the year

Police in Perak have carried out 1,369 raids.

Malaysia.- Police in Perak say they conducted 1,369 raids related to illegal gambling between January and September. These led to 1,652 arrests, while police have seized RM$1,296 in cash and 1,022 electronic devices.

The raids targeted various illegal gambling activities, including online, indoors and outdoors. Police submitted 91 requests to local authorities for the cancellation of business permits. So far, 14 licences have been revoked, while 77 are awaiting responses. Police made 81 applications to cut electricity supply to identified venues under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has completed 67. Finally, 46 applications were submitted to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block gambling-related websites. These are being processed.

According to The Star, from January to November, police opened 1,377 investigation papers related to gambling. Of these, 975 IPs have been prosecuted, 131 were closed with no further action by the public prosecutor and 271 are still under investigation.

Genting to be removed from FTSE Bursa Malaysia index

Genting Malaysia and its parent Genting Bhd will be removed from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI). The decision was taken at the latest semi-annual review of the 30-stock index on the ground of the companies’ market capitalisation as of the close of trading on November 25.

The KLCI tracks the top 30 companies listed on Bursa Malaysia’s main board by full market capitalisation. Genting Malaysia and its parent company ranked 37th and 34th, respectively, as of yesterday (December 5). That’s their lowest since November 2020.

They will be replaced in the index by engineering firm Gamuda and retailer 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings from December 23. The next review is scheduled for June 2025.

Earlier this month, analysts at Maybank Investment Bank lowered their full-year 2025 mass-market gross gaming revenue (GGR) forecast for Resorts World Genting (RWG), an integrated resort operated by Genting Malaysia, by 25 per cent. They said the adjustment was made due to the ongoing closure of the Circus Palace and Hollywood mass gaming floors, which was announced at the end of February. There is no current reopening date for the venues.