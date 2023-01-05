Hong Kong Jockey Club names new executive

Dennis Hau is the new executive director, customer strategy, insights and innovation at the HK Jockey Club.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has appointed Dennis Hau as executive director, customer strategy, insights and innovation with effect from January 11, 2023. Hau will be a member of the board of management, reporting directly to chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club said that leading the Customer Strategy, Insights and Innovation (CSII) Division, Hau will be instrumental in driving the HKJC’s ongoing transformation into a customer-centric organisation.

His mandate is “to develop a holistic customer strategy and to define the customer experience journey across all of the Club’s businesses, segments and channels.” He will set customer experience standards and coordinate the design of the customer journey and the delivery of customer care across all businesses, segments and channels.

Hau has experience in business development, portfolio management, product management and digital customer business across Asia. Prior to joining the HKJC, Hau was group vice president of Tencent Music Entertainment Limited where he led several merger and acquisition initiatives and set up the Tencent International Product Centre and International Business Group.

He has also worked at Oracle Corporation, leading business intelligence, data analysis and product development in the Mainland, Hong Kong, and the United States. Hau holds an MBA from HKUST-Kellogg and a bachelor of science in business computing from the University of Winnipeg in Canada.

See also: HK Jockey Club launches Covid-19 Rehabilitation Programme