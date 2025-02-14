1xBet scoops three nominations in the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025

The company was shortlisted in the following categories: Best Operator 2025, Best Crypto Operator 2025, and Best Sports Operator 2025.

Press release.- The global betting company 1xBet has long held leading positions in the igaming industry. Recently, the brand’s activities were again recognised by the professional community – 1xBet was shortlisted for the prestigious international SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025 in the following categories: Best Operator 2025, Best Crypto Operator 2025, and Best Sports Operator 2025.

The winners will be decided by an authoritative jury of industry experts and via online voting on the Awards website. The results will be announced on February 23 at a gala ceremony, which will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

A representative of 1xBet said: “We are glad that our company has reached the finals in three nominations at once. It confirms that 1xBet provides a versatile gaming experience of the highest level. For us, this is high praise and a great motivation to implement innovative technologies and set trends.”

It is worth mentioning that 1xBet has taken several prestigious international awards over the last year. Previously, the brand received the Mobile Sports Product of the Year statuette in the International Gaming Awards 2025, won the title of the Best Sports Bookmaker of the Year in the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, and was recognised as the Best Cybersports Operator 2024 in Latin America in the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.