Macau gaming taxes reach US$896m in January

Gaming tax revenue was down 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

Macau.- The Financial Services Bureau has reported that Macau collected MOP7.19bn (US$896m) in taxes from casino operations in January. The figure was down 2.1 per cent when compared to the same month last year and accounted for 85.6 per cent of all government revenue.

The 2025 budget plan, which the Legislative Assembly approved on Monday (December 16), estimates that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) will reach MOP240bn (US$29.7bn) this year. Gaming taxes are expected to reach MOP93.12bn (US$11.6bn). January’s take represents 7.7 per cent of that figure. Under the 10-year concessions that came into effect on January 1, 2023, casinos pay 40 per cent on GGR.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) reported that Macau’s GGR for January was MOP18.25bn (US$2.27bn). That’s a decrease of 5.6 per cent in year-on-year terms but a rise of 0.3 per cent compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 19.4 per cent.

The result was widely expected due to the earlier timing of the New Year, which began in January 2024 but this year began in February. Analysts at Citigroup had forecast that January’s GGR would reach MOP17.5bn (US$2.2bn) and Morgan Stanley had forecast MOP18.8bn (US$2.3bn). For February, JP Morgan expects GGR to be up 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year, to about MOP19bn.

Macau’s GGR for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year but down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels (MOP292.45bn). The results surpassed the Macau government’s expectations.