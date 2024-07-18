HKJC announces partnership with China Tourism Group

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will sponsor a summer study tour.

Hong Kong.- The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has announced a new partnership with China Tourism Group through which it will sponsor the New Quality Productive Forces Summer Study Tour 2024. The initiative will allow young local participants to visit major cities in Mainland China.

The tour aims to help participants explore the country’s prospects and opportunities while engaging in cultural exchange programmes. Over 100 participants aged 14 to 18 from the Scout Association of Hong Kong, along with ten leaders from the association, will visit Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou from August 3 to 10. The HKJC is covering expenses related to accommodation, meals, transportation, and training.

The tour will include visits to companies in the aerospace technology, aircraft engineering, and green energy sectors. Participants will also visit historical and cultural sites like the Palace Museum in Beijing and the Liangzhu Museum in Hangzhou and engage in exchanges with university students.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive officer of the HKJC, stated: “The Jockey Club believes that Hong Kong’s youngsters should learn more about the nation’s history and progress and that they should have a strong sense of belonging. We believe in the future of all our city’s young people and want to empower them to become informed citizens, to make a difference, and to seize the many opportunities a tech-enabled world has to offer.”

