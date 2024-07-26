RGB International stresses it won’t be impacted by ban on offshore gaming operators

RGB International has no dealings with such operators.

The Philippines.- RGB International has stressed that it will not be affected by the ban on offshore gaming operators in the Philippines. The company clarified that it has not provided slot machines to offshore gaming operators and that its slot machine sales in the Philippines are exclusively to casinos and slot club operators regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR).

In June, the company announced that its Macau wholly-owned subsidiary received an order from the Philippine gaming regulator for 1,968 electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and related accessories, including LED signage and displays.

For the first quarter of the year, the company posted revenue of MYR210.1m (US$44.6m), up 120.8 per cent when compared to last year and up 93.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter. It reported a profit attributable to shareholders of MYR22.2m, compared to MYR10.5m a year earlier. In the last quarter of 2023, RGB had posted a loss of MYR26.8m.