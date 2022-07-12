Greyhound Racing Victoria extends partnership with Sky Racing

Sky Racing will continue to broadcast and distribute Victorian greyhound racing for the next four years.

Sky Racing, the Tabcorp-owned network, has extended its partnership agreement with Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV).

Australia.- Tabcorp, the company that owns Sky Racing, has announced that the Australian broadcaster has secured the rights to broadcast and distribute Victorian greyhound racing for the next four years.

According to Tabcorp, the partnership, which appoints Sky as GRV’s domestic, digital and international vision broadcaster and distributor, will include;

An increase in air time for Victorian greyhound racing on Sky Racing.

Dedicated greyhound showcase content.

New digital initiatives which will make it easier to access Victorian greyhound racing on an expanded number of digital platforms.

Adam Brownlee, Tabcorp general manager of Sky Operations, said: “Sky and GRV have a longstanding partnership and the new agreement will strengthen our relationship.

“Most importantly it’s a win for punters, industry participants and our almost two million viewers every year whether they be in pubs or clubs, at home or watching via our newly refreshed website, the TAB App or on Sky Racing Active.”

Stuart Laing, GRV’s acting CEO, added: “This partnership will provide new opportunities to expand access to vision for fans and punters, bringing them closer to our product and better promote our feature events, star greyhounds and participants.”

