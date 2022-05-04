Goa casino owner arrested over cricket betting

Amit Niranjan Doshi was arrested along with four other people in the city of Hyderabad.

Police have arrested five people who were allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches.

India.- Police in Hyderabad city have arrested five people who were allegedly involved in betting on cricket matches. Among them was Amit Niranjan Doshi, owner of a casino at Panjim in Goa. Police claim he was the main organiser of the cricket betting racket.

According to The Hindu, Doshi had a network of bookies, agents and punters across India and had been operating illegal gambling for the past four years. Those arrested were aged between 20 to 48. During the raid police seized money, mobile phones, a voice recorder, and a line connector instrument box.

In a separate raid, police arrested eight people allegedly involved in cricket betting for ongoing IPL matches. Police also seized mobile phones and money.

Over the past month, police have carried out several raids linked to illegal sports betting around cricket matches. A week ago, three people were arrested in Vijay Vihar, New Delhi, on charges of betting online on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

According to Ani News, those arrested were aged between 24 to 39 years old and are accused of betting on a match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Police in Visakhapatnam also carried out a raid that ended with the arrest of two people who were allegedly members of a cricket betting gang.