GLI appoints Brian Huang as Asia client service representative

Huang will oversee GLI’s growing presence in the Philippines.

The Philippines.- Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), a gaming technology compliance tester and consultancy, has appointed Brian Huang as its Asia client service representative, overseeing the group’s Philippines expansion.

According to the company, Huang will be “instrumental in helping GLI’s regulator, supplier, and operator clients achieve their goals in the country and in the surrounding region.”

Marina Wong, the group’s Asia general manager, stated: “We are excited for Brian to join GLI because he will lead our efforts in assisting clients with each of their unique evaluation needs, which will help to significantly strengthen the iGaming industry in the Philippines and the broader region.”

Prior to joining GLI, Huang worked as a sales manager at Shenzhen Bromake New Materials Co in the Philippines. He has also worked as department manager at Xiamen Decathlon and at Aliexpress/Newgg/Tophatter.