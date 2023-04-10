Genting Malaysia aims to increase the operational capacity of RWG

Genting Malaysia aims to increase operational capacity to pre-Covid-19 levels and attract foreign visitors to Resorts World Genting.

Malaysia.- In Genting Malaysia’s 2022 annual report, company chairman, Alwi Jantan, has outlined plans to increase operational capacity and attract more foreign visitors to Resorts World Genting. He said the group would continue to focus on ramping up operations at the Malaysian resort to pre-pandemic capacity.

For the fourth quarter of last year, Genting Malaysia posted a 65 per cent increase year-on-year in revenue, at MYR1.59bn (US$360.7m). The segment saw a 30 per cent growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to MYR467.3m.

The increase was attributed to higher revenue from the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia amid a further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of national borders in April 2022. The opening of Genting SkyWorlds theme park in February 2022 contributed to an increase in non-gaming revenue.

Jantan said the company aims to “attract incremental foreign [visitors] to the resort,” as the broad-based recovery of the regional gaming sector continues aided by the re-opening of key markets and pent-up demand.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining access roads to Resorts World Genting. Several traffic accidents have been recorded in the past 12 months in Genting Highlands, where it’s located. He said the company aims to closely monitor and enhance the maintenance of access roads to ensure safety.