Genting Hong Kong delays publication of 2021 results

The company has also delayed its 2021 annual report due to severe liquidity constraints.

Hong Kong.- Genting Hong Kong has reported a new delay in the publication of its 2021 financial results. The company attributed the delay to liquidity constraints. This has affected the company since January when it filed for liquidation after a German court rejected a request to release US$88m for its German shipyard unit MV Werften.

Through a company filing, Genting Hong Kong said: “Given the severe liquidity constraints faced by the group and the company, the Joint Provisional Liquidators do not consider that it is in the best interest of the group, its creditors and other stakeholders to allocate the very scarce resources of the group for the preparation of the 2021 annual results.

“Furthermore, as disclosed in the previous announcements, there is currently no audit committee to review the 2021 annual results. Accordingly, the company is currently unable to publish the 2021 annual results or to despatch the 2021 annual report.”

The company said further announcements will be made as soon as practicable. It said it shares will remain suspended until further notice following the trading suspension on January 18.