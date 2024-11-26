GEG creates memorial area for founder and chairman Lui Che Woo

People can leave messages of condolence.

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced the creation of a memorial space in Hall B, on the ground floor of the Galaxy International Convention Center to allow team members and others to leave tributes to founder and chairman, Lui Che Woo, who died on November 7 at the age of 95.

The memorial area will be open from November 27 to December 3. Visitors will be able to leave their condolences in a memorial guest book.

The company said: “A revered entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Lui Che Woo GBM JP, founder and chairman of GEG, Honorary Doctor of Laws, Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences, and Honorary Doctor of Business Administration, as well as the founder of the “LUI Che Woo Prize – Prize for World Civilization”, peacefully passed away on November 7, 2024, at the age of 95, surrounded by his family.

“Dr. Lui, born in Jiangmen, Guangdong, and raised in Hong Kong, was a stalwart patriot of his country, Hong Kong and Macau. He founded K. Wah Group in 1955, and under his stewardship, stood for integrity and innovation, contributing significantly to national development and inspiring the Chinese community to collectively pursue a more prosperous China.”

Lui is survived by his spouse, Lui Chiu Kam Ping, and their five children: Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Lawrence Lui Yiu Nam, Alexander Lui Yiu Wah, Paddy Tang Lui Wai Yu and Eileen Lui Wai Ling. Some of his children work in GEG. Francis serves as the vice chairman, while Paddy holds a position on the company’s board. Eileen is the director of human resources and administration.

Galaxy Entertainment Group net revenue up 11% in Q3

For the third quarter of the year, GEG’s net revenue was HK$10.7bn (US$1.38bn), up 11 per cent in year-on-year terms but down 2 per cent sequentially. The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of HK$$2.94bn (US$378m), a rise of 6 per cent when compared to last year but down 7 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was HK$10.2bn (US$1.31m), up 16 per cent year-on-year but down 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Mass table win was HK$8.39bn (US$1.08bn), rolling chip win was HK$1.10bn (US$141m) and electronic gaming win was HK$666m (US$86m).

Galaxy Macau’s net revenue was up 10 per cent year-on-year but down 3 per cent sequentially at HK$8.4bn (US$1.11bn). Gaming revenue was HK$6.9bn (US$911m), down 6.38 per cent sequentially but up 10.40 per cent year-on-year. Non-gaming revenue was HK$1.47bn (US$189m) while adjusted EBITDA was HK$2.56bn (US$329m), flat year-on-year and down 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.