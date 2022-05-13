Galaxy Macau Phase IV could be completed in 2024

Francis Lui Yiu Tung, deputy chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, gave an update while sharing financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Macau.- Francis Lui Yiu Tung, deputy chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, has said that Galaxy Macau phase IV could open in 2024. Together with Phase III, the complex will add 3,000 high-end and family rooms and villas, and a 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena.

There will also be space for meetings, incentives, conference and exhibition (MICE) businesses, food and beverage outlets, and shops, as well as casino facilities. Both phases III and IV focus on non-gaming facilities. Galaxy Macau’s Phase III is expected to open by the end of this year depending on market conditions.

Lui also said he expected Macau’s Legislative Assembly to vote on and approve the city’s new gaming law by June 26 in order to be able to begin Macau’s new public tender for gaming rights.

Galaxy Entertainment Group has recently shared its financial results for the first quarter of the year and reported that revenue was down 20 per cent year-on-year to HK$4.1bn (US$520m). The figure was also down 13.7 per cent when compared to the fourth quarter of the year 2021.