Former employee applies for writ against IPI

Joshua Gray sued the company for discrimination.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Joshua Gray, a former director of operations who won a discrimination lawsuit against Imperial Pacific International (IPI), has applied for a writ of execution against the company’s property.

In May, the District Court for the NMI made a judgment awarding Gray US$5.6m. The federal court granted him the right to participate in limited receivership proceedings on June 26, allowing him to pursue the execution.

With the judgment remaining unpaid and IPI failing to post a supersedeas or appeal bond, Gray’s lawyer has requested the court issue the writ, enabling the sale of IPI’s non-exempt personal property, including vehicles, liquor, crystal dragons, computer hardware, furniture and equipment and casino-related and security equipment. The proceeds from the auction would be used to satisfy the judgment.

Clear Management is acting as the receiver in charge of selling IPI’s gaming equipment to fulfil a judgment to USA Fanter, which sued IPI over unpaid work at its casino in the Northern Mariana Islands.