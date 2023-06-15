FIVB Volleyball Nations League well underway in Hong Kong

The event began on May 30.

Hong Kong.- The FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2023 started on May 30. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is sponsoring the event, which is being held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Guests at the opening ceremony included HKSAR chief executive John Lee. HKJC steward Silas Yang was honoured with a signed volleyball from the China women’s national team, expressing gratitude for the Club’s support of the Jockey Club Volleyball Community Programmes.

HKJC Apprentice Jockeys’ School opens applications

The HKJC has begun its recruitment process for racing trainees, looking to enter the horse racing industry. The school, which falls under the Racing Talent Training Centre, aims to promote diversified development and cultivate talent for various roles within the industry.

The closing date for applications is Saturday, July 29. According to the HKJC, prospective candidates, “aged 15 or above, who have completed Form Three education, are diligent, with a positive attitude, have a passion and aptitude for sports, are encouraged to apply.”

Successful graduates of the programme will have the opportunity to pursue careers as apprentice jockeys, riding at racecourses such as Happy Valley and Sha Tin. Alternatively, they can explore other positions within the horse racing industry, including work rider, veterinary clinical technician, equestrian assistant, and farrier.

