FeedConstruct teams up with H League on exclusive international betting rights

Press release.- FeedConstruct has announced a new partnership with the Korean Handball Leagues, securing exclusive worldwide streaming and data collection rights for the prestigious handball competitions. Through this partnership, FeedConstruct will provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160 matches for each upcoming season throughout the partnership. Companies worldwide will have access to high-quality streaming and precise data, ensuring they capture every moment of the action.

Established in 2011, the Korean Handball League is entering its 14th edition, and the upcoming season promises to be highly competitive. In the women’s tournament, all eyes Will be on the SK Sugar Gliders, the reigning back-to-back champions of the Asian Women’s Club League Handball Championship. On the men’s side, the Doosan Handball Club, which has claimed the league title an impressive 12 times, will be a dominant force.

South Korea is recognised as the most successful handball nation in Asia, boasting a combined total of 25 titles in the Asian Handball Championship between its Men’s and Women’s National Teams. This partnership with the Korean Handball League aims to enhance the visibility of handball, offering unparalleled access to the excitement and intensity of H League matches.

“By delivering comprehensive streaming and data insights as part of this exclusive rights deal, FeedConstruct further solidifies its position as a leading sports streaming and data provider, continually enhancing the fan experience worldwide,” the company said.