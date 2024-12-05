FBM Foundation donates ambulance to enhance Leupapo Inc.’s health services

These milestone reflects the FBM Foundation’s continuous commitment to improving the community’s well-being, touching lives and transforming futures in Philippines.

Press release.- FBM Foundation has taken another impactful step in its journey to uplift communities, partnering with the Lorenzo U. Limketkai Foundation to deliver the first-ever emergency vehicle to Leupapo Inc. This donation represents a relevant improvement in health care services for countless families battling childhood cancer in Northern Mindanao, Philippines.

Leupapo Inc., the Leukemia Patients and Parents Organization, was founded in 2016 by Reczel ‘Ondoy’ Clarabal, whose son’s leukemia diagnosis turned a personal struggle into a mission of compassion.

Over the years, Leupapo has evolved into a sanctuary, providing shelter and support to young patients and their families, many of whom travel long distances to receive treatment at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center. Despite humble beginnings, Leupapo Inc. has become a symbol of resilience and community care, welcoming hundreds of families navigating the immense challenges of childhood cancer.

A donation with a long-term impact on the life-saving efforts of Leupapo Inc.

On December 4th, in collaboration with the Limketkai Foundation, the FBM Foundation has donated an ambulance to meet Leupapo’s daily transportation needs. This marks the FBM Foundation’s first-ever emergency vehicle donation — a new type of significant contribution to the project’s ongoing commitment to community welfare.

The ambulance will ensure swift and reliable transportation for young cancer patients, granting them timely access to medical care and alleviating the burden on their families. More than a logistical solution, the vehicle is a life-saving medical care — a tangible representation of both foundations’ shared dedication to practical and meaningful support.

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation’s representative in the Philippines stated: “The FBM Foundation fosters positive change in society through various initiatives, and this emergency vehicle donation is one more relevant chapter to add to the organization’s legacy. By addressing critical healthcare access needs, this partnership demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to creating meaningful and lasting impact”.

Besides the vehicle donation, the Limketkai Foundation made another generous contribution by donating a parcel of land to Leupapo Inc. This land donation opens new doors for the organization to expand its reach and resources, further advancing its mission of supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the event, a feeding program was also organized for 100 children under Leupapo’s care. This initiative, supported by FBM Foundation volunteers, exemplifies the spirit of compassion and care at the core of this partnership.

The collaboration between the FBM Foundation and the Limketkai Foundation highlights the transformative potential of collaboration in addressing pressing social challenges. Together, the two social projects strengthened Leupapo’s ability to serve families, bringing renewed hope to those navigating the difficult journey of childhood cancer.

This milestone reflects the FBM Foundation’s continuous commitment to improving the community’s well-being, touching lives and transforming futures one initiative at a time.