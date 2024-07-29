FBM Foundation donates 2,000 relief kits to assist Typhoon Carina victims in The Philippines

Typhoon Carina caused dozens of deaths and displaced over 600,000 citizens in the Philippines.

The FBM Foundation has donated 2,000 grocery packs and toiletry kits to provide immediate relief to Filipinos affected by Typhoon Carina.

Press release.- FBM Foundation launched the ‘Tulong sa Pagsulong’ initiative through which, with the help of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), it donated 2,000 grocery packs and toiletries kits for the thousands of Filipino citizens affected by Typhoon Carina.

The dimension of this natural disaster required a quick intervention. On July 29, the kits were turned over, and senior manager Rydel De Guzman of PAGCOR, Community Relations & Services Dept., received the donation on behalf of the FBM Foundation.

A team of eight dedicated volunteers joined Lulu Barreras, FBM Foundation’s Community Service Project Coordinator, in a collaborative and solidarity effort to alleviate the typhoon effects.

“The donated goods, which include essential grocery items and hygiene products, are designed to address the immediate needs of the affected families, aiding in their stabilization and recovery from the typhoon’s impact. This initiative reflects the FBM Foundation’s commitment to swift humanitarian aid and the spirit of solidarity in times of crisis,” stated the foundation.

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation representative, enhanced the purpose behind the “Tulong sa Papsulong” initiative: “Our ongoing collaboration with PAGCOR enables us to extend our reach and maximize the impact of our relief efforts. Together, we are committed to rebuilding and supporting communities as they recover from the effects of Typhoon Carina”.

Typhoon Carina’s heavy rains, massive flooding and landslides caused dozens of deaths and displaced over 600,000 citizens in the Philippines. Through the “Tulong sa Pagsulong” initiative, the FBM Foundation reaffirms its mission to uplift communities during challenging times, bringing hope and support to those who need it most.