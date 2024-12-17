EvenBet Gaming raises funds for Patrizia Foundation through charity Christmas poker tournament

A special event hosted by EvenBet Gaming generates thousands of euros for children’s charities.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming hosted a Christmas poker tournament in December to raise much-needed funds for the Patrizia Foundation, a charity that prioritises education for children and young adults across the globe.

The Patrizia Foundation, founded in 1999, empowers children worldwide with access to educational resources, equipping them with the necessary tools and opportunities to build an independent and successful future.

EvenBet’s online poker tournament, held on 12th December, brought together participants from across the igaming industry – ranging from novices to experienced poker players – each united with a common purpose of making a meaningful impact.

EvenBet Gaming’s tournament raised thousands of euros for the Patrizia Foundation, with the company donating the winnings directly to the charity as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The event demonstrates EvenBet’s commitment to fostering positive change and dedication to supporting global educational causes through its business initiatives, highlighting how companies within the igaming industry can contribute to charitable causes on a global scale.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Every hand played in our festive tournament was not just a moment of enjoyment but also a meaningful step towards changing lives for the better.

“We are incredibly proud to have hosted this wonderful initiative and will continue to support foundations that dedicate themselves to enacting change. Thanks to everyone who participated in the tournament, with each individual playing an important part in raising funds for such a worthy cause.”