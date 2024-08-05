East Timor president backs online gambling for foreigners only

José Ramos-Horta has said the nation is not interested in building land-based casinos.

East Timor.- East Timor’s president, José Ramos-Horta, has expressed support for issuing online gambling licences aimed at foreign markets.

In an interview with Macau’s public broadcaster TDM Canal Macau, Ramos-Horta said that he is not interested in the prospect of land-based casinos but added that if foreigners want to gamble online, the country could offer the possibility.

East Timor has established an independent administrative body to promote and develop an online gaming industry. The Virtual Gaming Association of Timor-Leste (VGA) has recommended the government issue both B2C and B2B licences for online gaming. They aim to have these licences issued by the second quarter of next year.

The VGA recommends that East Timor’s online gaming regulations be modelled after those of Malta and the Isle of Man. These jurisdictions are known for their robust regulatory frameworks and successful online gambling industries.