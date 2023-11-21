DOLE starts probe into employment permits for POGO workers

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment has begun an investigation.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has initiated an investigation into the Alien Employment Permits (AEPs) granted to foreign nationals employed in POGOs. DOLE undersecretary Benjo Benavidez announced the inquiry during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon to determine whether AEPs issued to POGO workers should be revoked.

Some 42,000 foreign POGO workers hold AEPs. Benavidez said the review was essential. He said: “Ideally, these legally issued AEPs must be used properly and correctly. If these POGO workers issued AEPs are found engaged in illegal activities, these are subject to revocation or cancellation. That is the directive of our secretary.”

Senator Win Gatchalian had urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to tighten control over the issuance of tax identification number (TIN) IDs. He said offshore gambling operators were obtaining TIN IDs to legitimise the employment status of workers involved in criminal activities. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, has been pushing for the POGO industry to be shut down.

