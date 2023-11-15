Philippines: calls for inquiry into banking platforms with links to gambling apps

The BSP has permitted six digital banks to operate in the Philippines.

Lawmakers want to look into the operations of Maya Digital Savings Bank.

The Philippines.- A group of lawmakers led by House majority leader Erwin Tulfo has introduced House Resolution 1464 (HR 1464), which seeks to initiate an inquiry into the connections between banking platforms and gambling applications.

The resolution, filed on Monday (November 13), aims to scrutinise the operations of Maya Digital Savings Bank, a digital savings bank in the Philippines known for its mobile wallet services. Tulfo raised concerns that Maya was facilitating gambling, allowing subscribers to engage in games like baccarat, poker, bingo, and fruit games via mobile wallet services.

He wants the investigation to look into whether the inclusion of gambling app links in Maya’s platform is legal. Tulfo questioned whether the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) was aware of Maya’s inclusion of gambling app links.

Tulfo stated: “This investigation will shed light on whether these gambling activities are conducted in compliance with our laws and regulations, and whether they truly serve the best interests of our citizens.”

The BSP has permitted six digital banks to operate in the Philippines: Maya, Uno, Tonik, CIMB, Union Bank, and GoTyme Bank. Only Maya appears to be accused of facilitating gambling.

See also: Philippine senator urges crackdown on TIN ID issuance to POGOs