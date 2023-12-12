DICJ to receive US$43.74m in funding for 2024

It plans to recruit 60 new inspectors.

Macau.- The Macau government has allocated MOP351.82m (US$43.74m) for the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) in its 2024 budget plan. The regulator plans to recruit 60 new inspectors, expanding the team to 139.

According to the government’s comments in the budget plan, the number falls short of fulfilling all necessary positions. According to the “concluding opinion”, to have a DICJ inspector present every day in just one of the city’s casinos, up to six staff from the gaming bureau must be assigned. According to GGRAsia, DICJ casino inspectors have to scrutinise multiple venues within a single shift as a result of short staffing.

Macau has 30 casinos, including 11 satellite gaming venues. As of November 17, DICJ’s overall workforce had 388 people. The DICJ plans to make 181 new hires in 2024, but 125 current staff members will be leaving, most of them trainee inspectors.

