Deputy heads of Vietnam Golf Association arrested for illegal gambling

Gambling in Vietnam is illegal outside of a handful of venues.

Two deputy heads of the Vietnam Golf Association were among those arrested during a raid at a five-star hotel in the northern Vinh Phuc Province.

Vietnam.- It’s emerged that those arrested in connection with an alleged illegal poker game at a five-star hotel in the northern Vinh Phuc Province included two deputy heads of the Vietnam Golf Association. Le Hung Nam and Tran Thanh Tu were reportedly among those arrested on March 20.

The two men reportedly travelled to Vinh Yen Town with a businessman to prepare for a golf tournament. At 11.45pm, they and others were arrested for allegedly playing poker. According to VnExpress, officers seized VND1bn ($42,517). The alleged organiser of the game session had been named as Tran Anh Linh, 47, director of the Tran Le Gia company.

While poker is legal in Vietnam in tournaments run by the Vietnam Bridge and Poker Association, organising spontaneous poker tournaments is not.