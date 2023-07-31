Crystal Cruises to expand fleet with four new ships

A&K Travel Group acquired the cruise line after the bankruptcy of Genting Hong Kong.

A&K Travel Group plans to build four new ships for Crystal Cruises, including two expedition vessels.

Hong Kong.- A&K Travel Group, the owner of Crystal Cruises, has announced that it intends to construct four new ships within a six-year timeframe. Two will be dedicated to expedition voyages.

This move comes after the bankruptcy of Genting Hong Kong, which led to the seizure of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony by US marshals in the Bahamas in February 2022. A&K Travel Group, a travel company owned by Geoffrey Kent and Heritage, acquired both ships and carried out extensive refurbishments.

Crystal Serenity embarked on its inaugural voyage from Marseille on Monday, July 31. Crystal Symphony’s inaugural sailing will be from Athens on September 1. Crystal has launched a new website and branding with the “Crystal – Exceptional at Sea” tagline.

Meanwhile, Genting Group chairman, Lim Kok Thay, has launched a new cruise line – Resorts World Cruises.