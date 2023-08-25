Crown Sydney to close one VIP gaming room

It’s reported that 95 jobs are affected.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has taken the decision to close one of its two VIP gaming rooms in Sydney due to falling visitor numbers since its opening a year ago. It says it will consolidate its VIP casino segments due to macroeconomic challenges faced by the industry and other Australian businesses.

According to local media reports, the company has initiated consultations with personnel and union representatives to explore potential alternative placements within the organisation, with 95 people possibly to be laid off. Some employees will be offered voluntary redundancy or positions at Crown’s alternative casino sites in Perth and Melbourne.

