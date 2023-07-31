Crown Resorts launches new online portal aimed at preventing gambling harm

Crown Resorts has launched Crown PlaySafe, aimed at promoting player safety at its Australian resorts.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has launched its Crown PlaySafe programme as part of efforts to reduce gambling harm at its resorts. The move aims to shift the focus from aiding those experiencing gambling harm to proactively preventing it from occurring in the first place. It includes a resorts-wide online self-exclusion portal.

The programme seeks to create a safer gambling future by incorporating proven prevention and harm reduction strategies into product development and safety initiatives. It includes partnerships with government bodies, regulators, educational institutions, businesses and community organisations.

Crown PlaySafe also involves technology-driven measures, such as mandatory carded-play and pre-commitment systems, marketing guardrails and enhanced training to identify early signs of gambling harm and educate guests about safer gambling.

Lastly, the initiative aims to improve understanding of player behaviour by investing in research, data monitoring, and testing of harm reduction concepts, involving guests, industry experts and critics. The program’s rollout includes initiatives at Crown Resorts’ various locations, including the introduction of mandatory carded-play and pre-commitment systems at Crown Melbourne, cashless gaming on electronic table games at Crown Sydney and AU$10 maximum bet limits on electronic gaming machines at Crown Perth.

Crown Resorts chief executive officer Ciarán Carruthers said: “We know that we can do more to maximise player safety, which is why Crown is scaling up all efforts to introduce these world-leading initiatives that help to educate and support guests to play in a positive and safe way.

“The plan addresses new and emerging challenges associated with gambling harm, including how we improve our understanding of gambling participation and develop new harm reduction concepts and ideas.

“With a focus on collaboration and engagement with government, industry and community-based partners, I am confident that together we can reduce gambling harm and create a safer gambling future for all Australians.”

Crown Resorts Group executive general manager Responsible Gambling Dr Jamie Wiebe added: “While our knowledge and understanding of gambling harm has deepened over the years, the introduction of new reforms and expanded support for vulnerable or at-risk players will make it easier for guests to manage and play within their personal limits.

“Gambling safety features like mandatory carded-play, time and spend limits, and online self-exclusion are some of the many tools being implemented to support guests to play safely.”