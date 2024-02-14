Crown Resorts dealers caught working in illegal venues

Three Crown Perth casino employees have lost their licences.

Australia.- Police in Perth reportedly found three Crown Perth employees working in illegal gambling venues. The incidents occurred in operations that took place in April and December 2023. In the first case, police seized over AU$128,000 and in the second case AU$60,000.

The Gaming and Wagering Commission said it had revoked the licenses of three Crown Perth employees suspected of involvement. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man has been charged with money laundering, and more charges are anticipated under the Gaming and Wagering Commission Act.

According to the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, the illegal operators specifically targeted vulnerable problem gamblers who had been banned from licenced casinos and Crown Perth employees seeking additional income.