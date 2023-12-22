Crown Resorts bars terrorist for life

The casino operator will use facial recognition technology to stop Abdul Benbrika from entering venues.

Australia.- Crown Resorts has imposed a life ban on convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika. The casino operator will use facial recognition technology to stop Benbrika from entering its venues.

The Victorian Supreme Court freed Benbrika on Tuesday after almost two decades in jail, with a number of restrictions on his movement in the community over the next 12 months, including an order to wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. Benbrika was imprisoned for plots to commit terror attacks at a number of high-profile events in Australia.

Benbrika will also be barred from attending the Boxing Day Test match and is to be banned for life from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A witness at Benbrika’s 2008 trial gave evidence that he had spoken about carrying out a terror attack at the MCG during the AFL Grand Final and spoke of Crown Casino as another possible target.