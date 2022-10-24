Court rejects request to quash charges against Kazuo Okada

A court has rejected requests to quash charges of grave coercion relating to Kazuo Okada’s takeover of the Okada Manila casino hotel on May 31.

The Philippines.- Universal Entertainment, the founding parent company of the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippines, has reported that a Manila court has denied Kazuo Okada’s request to quash charges for grave coercion. It said Metropolitan Trial Court of Paranaque Branch 91 has refused to quash charges for against Okada and three others.

The Court stated: “Considering that the allegations were sufficiently subscribed against the accused in this case, the next logical step for this court is to ascertain the veracity of said allegations in a full-blown trial to determine whether or not the accused are guilty of the offence charged in this case.”

According to Universal Entertainment, Okada’s arraignment and pre-trial hearing have been scheduled for October 28. Another court, Metropolitan Trial Court of Paranaque Branch 90, has scheduled arraignment and pre-trial hearings for November 7 and December 5 respectively.

Okada was arrested last week (October 17) after returning to the Philippines to fight the charges brought against him in connection with his forced takeover of the Okada Manila casino in late May.

In September, Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRAL) retook control of Okada Manila’s casino resort. Kazuo Okada remains recognised on the board for now in view of the SQAO which temporarily restored him to his position. However, he did not attend the board’s first meeting.