Kazuo Okada arrested in the Philippines

The Philippines.- Kazuo Okada has been arrested after returning to the Philippines to fight charges of grave coercion brought against him in connection with his forced takeover of the Okada Manila casino in late May. He was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group after arriving from Haneda, Japan, on Monday morning (October 18).

In April, the Supreme Court of the Philippines issued a status quo ante order (SQAO) that recognised Kazuo Okada as the sole representative of Tiger Resort Asia Limited in Tiger Resort Leisure & Entertainment and ordered his reinstatement as a shareholder, director, chairman and CEO. However, the DOJ says Okada “went beyond” what the SQAO permitted”.

Okada said in a statement: “I insisted on coming back to the Philippines despite several warnings from my lawyers that I may be detained by the authorities. I want to show the Filipino people and the world that I am not afraid. I came back to face this “grave coercion” charge against me and my associates.

“I have nothing to fear when I know I am standing on the right side of the law. I will not bow down to intimidation, and I will not back off from this legal battle. This fight isn’t over.”

In September, Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRAL) retook control of Okada Manila’s casino resort. Kazuo Okada remains recognised on the board for now in view of the SQAO which temporarily restored him to his position. However, he did not attend the board’s first meeting.

Okada Manila foot traffic up 355% between January and September

Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc. (TRLEI) has reported that Okada Manila saw a 355 per cent increase in foot traffic for the first nine months of 2022. It said it expects that to continue improving due to the growing demand for gaming and entertainment after the easing of Covid-19 countermeasures.

Byron Yip, TRLEI president, told the Manila Bulletin: “We at Okada Manila are seeing green shoots of recovery from when the pandemic struck the Philippines in 2020. “Through the collaboration of our employees and leaders, Okada Manila was able to record more than two folds growth in our monthly foot traffic.”

Hans Van Der Sande, chief financial officer and treasurer of TRLEI, said the Philippines has attracted tourists from South Korea and other Southeast Asian countries, despite restrictions on resuming junkets from China. He noted that November, December and January are always the best months.