Clear Management submits initial inventory for IPI auction

The limited receiver will hold another auction of the casino operator’s assets.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Clear Management has announced it has initiated the inventory process for Imperial Pacific International (IPI) assets to be auctioned to satisfy a court-awarded judgment in favour of Joshua Gray, a former director of operations who won a discrimination lawsuit against IPI.

Clear Management, represented by lawyer Michael White, submitted the initial inventory on Friday (November 10) but noted its incompleteness. A supplemental inventory list is expected to be filed on or before December 6, as Clear Management continues to examine IPI’s property.

Chief judge Ramona V. Manglona made Clear Management limited receiver to oversee the sale of assets in accordance with a writ of execution issued on August 16. The receivership order originally gave 14 days to conduct an inspection and identifying property, but Clear Management requested an extension with the option to submit supplemental inventory lists. Manglona acknowledged the impracticality of completing the inventory by November 6.