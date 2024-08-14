City of Dreams Manila operating revenue down 6.36% in Q2

Operating revenue was US$109m.

The Philippines.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has shared the financial results of City of Dreams Manila for the second quarter. Operating revenue was US$109m, down 6.36 per cent year-on-year and down 1.53 per cent sequentially. The casino’s adjusted EBITDA was US$40.5m, down from US$4m in the same period of 2023, mainly due to a softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

Rolling chip volume was US$572.9m compared to US$520.2m in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.19 per cent. The mass market table games drop decreased to US$174.4m but the hold percentage rose to 32.4 per cent.

The gaming machine handle was US$1.04bn and the gaming machine win rate was 4.6 per cent. Non-gaming revenue was US$27.3m (US$28.7m.

Chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho said: “City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines has consistently exhibited solid results. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus built upon the momentum seen in the past quarter, with luck adjusted EBITDA growing more than 30% quarter-to-quarter.”