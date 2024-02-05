Ciarán Carruthers, CEO of Crown Resorts, to deliver keynote at Regulating the Game Sydney 2024

Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 is an opportunity to be part of an event shaping the future of the industry.

Press release.- The “Regulating the Game” conference, a premier gambling law and regulation event, is delighted to announce that Ciarán Carruthers, CEO of Crown Resorts, will be a keynote speaker at its 2024 edition in Sydney.

This announcement adds to the excitement surrounding the conference, which is already set to feature an unprecedented line-up of internationally distinguished speakers, as well as Pitch! and an exclusive Masterclass Series packed with in-depth knowledge and expert instruction and guidance.

Ciarán Carruthers, a highly respected leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, will bring his global experience and insights to the conference, addressing critical aspects of the rapidly evolving landscape of casino operations and Crown’s remarkable transformation. His presence underscores the event’s commitment to promoting regulatory and sector leadership and hearing from key experts and industry stewards transforming the sector and regulatory approaches.

Paul Newson, the event organiser, expressed excitement about the lineup, stating, “With influential industry leaders like Ciarán Carruthers sharing their vision and expertise, our attendees are guaranteed to gain invaluable insights and perspectives.

The speaker line-up is unmatched and the program spans critical themes and issues confronting the sector. It has become a must attend event for regulatory and industry professionals and essential for operators committed to securing innovative, thriving and sustainable industry.”

The Regulating the Game conference is fast becoming a landmark event, renowned for fostering regulatory and sector leadership, pioneering thinking, and stimulating advanced conversions and collaborations. It continues to build on its legacy of excellence, further solidifying its position as a crucial gathering for regulatory and industry professionals.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “It’s an honour to join the esteemed lineup of industry experts at the Regulating the Game conference. Our industry is in the midst of rapid change, and I look forward to sharing Crown’s learnings from our extensive, pioneering and unprecedented transformation over the past two years.”

In addition to the highly anticipated talk by Ciarán Carruthers, we are thrilled to welcome an array of esteemed keynote speakers. These distinguished individuals include Michael Phelan APM, Strategic Advisor with Kroll and former chief executive officer of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, who brings a wealth of leadership and law enforcement experience. Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, will share valuable insights on responsible gambling policy, practices and innovation.

The conference will also feature an intriguing keynote presentation titled “The Inside Story of Tipper X,” offering a unique perspective on ethical conduct. Dr. Atracta Lagan, Principal at Managing Values, will provide expertise on embedding ethical practices in organisational culture. Completing this impressive roster is Adam Rytenskild, managing director and chief executive of Tabcorp, who will lend his extensive knowledge of the gambling and entertainment industry and insights on challenges and opportunities in the space.

The presence of such high-calibre speakers including Earle G. Hall, president and CEO AXES.ai delivering the keynote address at the Gala Dinner, reinforces the conference’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge content and engaging discussions, making Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 an unmissable event for gambling industry and regulatory professionals.