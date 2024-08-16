Chinese lottery sales up 14.8% in June

Sales reached CNY55.937bn (US$7.83bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance has reported that lottery ticket sales were CNY55.937bn (US$7.83bn) in June, up 17.45 per cent sequentially and 14.8 per cent year-on-year. Welfare Lottery sales were CNY18bn and sports lottery sales CNY37.93bn.

Most provinces saw an increase compared to the same period last year. The largest were in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, and Anhui, where sales were up by CNY860m, CNY700m, CNY490m, and CNY480m respectively.

The sales of lottery numbers increased by 3.9 per cent year-on-year to CNY15.127bn. Lottery guessing sales were up 51.5 per cent to CNY29.119bn while sales of instant lottery tickets were down 27.2 per cent to CNY7.871bn. Sales of Keno lottery tickets decreased 7.7 per cent to CNY3.820bn. Sales of lottery numbers, guessing, instant lottery tickets, and Keno lottery tickets accounted for 27 per cent, 52.1 per cent, 14.1 per cent, and 6.8 per cent of the total sales respectively.

The rise was mainly attributed to Euro 2024. Cumulatively, Chinese lottery sales for the first half months of the year were up 12.6 per cent in year-on-year terms at CNY308.47bn. The sales of welfare lottery agencies amounted to CNY105.020bn, up 16.9 per cent year-on-year. The sales of sports lottery agencies amounted to CNY203.458bn, up 10.5 per cent.