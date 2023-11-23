Chinese gaming operator sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking

Andy Chen has also been fined PHP1m.

The Philippines.- Regional Trial Court Branch 275 in Las Piñas court has handed a 20-year prison sentence to a Chinese man for human trafficking. Andy Chen, connected with a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO), was found guilty of violating Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 10364, also known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

Judge Phoeve Meer also imposed a fine of PHP1m (US$18,612.75) and must pay his victim, a Chinese woman, PHP400,000 in moral and exemplary damages. The Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) had rescued the victim, a POGO worker, during a raid on XinChuang Network Technology in Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Almanza Uno on December 1, 2021.

In October, the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Benjamin C. Acorda reported that 4,039 people have been identified as victims of crimes associated with POGOs in the first half of 2023. Earlier this week, senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to tighten control over the issuance of tax identification number (TIN) IDs.

The senator said offshore gambling operators were obtaining TIN IDs to legitimise the employment status of workers involved in criminal activities. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, has been pushing for the POGO industry to be shut down.

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) initiated an investigation into the Alien Employment Permits (AEPs) granted to foreign nationals employed in POGOs. DOLE undersecretary Benjo Benavidez announced the inquiry during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon to determine whether AEPs issued to POGO workers should be revoked.

Some 42,000 foreign POGO workers hold AEPs. Benavidez said the review was essential. He said: “Ideally, these legally issued AEPs must be used properly and correctly. If these POGO workers-issued AEPs are found engaged in illegal activities, these are subject to revocation or cancellation. That is the directive of our secretary.”