China solves over online gambling cases in 3-month campaign

Chinese police have announced the resolution of 6,861 online gambling cases

China.- The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has claimed that a campaign from June 25 to September 30 resolved 6,861 cases related to online gambling. Thes operation, which targeted a wide range of criminal offences, covered 566,000 cases overall.

Last year, Chinese authorities signed various cooperation agreements with countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling. In 2020, the Chinese government established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted.

The blacklist is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.

These actions were reinforced by amendments under Article 303 of China’s Criminal Law, implemented last March. These amendments have given authorities the legal backing to suppress the outflow of capital into regional casinos and have made it a punishable offence, carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in jail, to organise or attempt to entice Chinese citizens into gambling activities.