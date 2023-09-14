China and Vietnam sign MOU on cross-border gambling

The companies will exchange expert members of staff for a year.

Representatives of the two countries have signed new agreements.

China.- Officials from China and Vietnam have sealed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at intensifying collaboration in tackling cross-border gambling operations. The agreement was signed during the eighth China-Vietnam public security ministerial meeting, held in Beijing.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and minister of Public Security of China, co-chaired the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, To Lam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security.

According to Xinhua, Xiaohong outlined progress made since the seventh meeting, citing achievements in political security, fugitive tracing, asset recovery and the combatting of human trafficking. He affirmed China’s readiness to collaborate with Vietnam in implementing consensus points with a particular focus on political security and cybersecurity.

To Lam said Vietnam was willing to enhance high-level law enforcement exchanges, expand law enforcement cooperation in various fields and create a safe and stable social environment for the development of both countries.

Xiaohong and Lam also committed to address cross-border gambling. The Chinese government has wagered a crackdown in recent years. In 2020, it established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are controlled.

The blacklist is compiled by multiple departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal to assist cross-border gambling.