China: 21 arrested for alleged betting on Euro 2024 matches

China.- Police in Beijing have arrested 21 people from three groups for suspected involvement in organising online betting on Euro 2024 matches as part of a crackdown by the Beijing Public Security Bureau. Police seized bank cards and electronic devices.

Police advised residents to safeguard their privacy, refrain from accessing or registering on gambling websites and not to trust messages related to matches sent by strangers. Officers said the crackdown would continue and encouraged the public to provide any clues related to online gambling.