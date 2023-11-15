Cambodian regulator calls for action against illegal video gambling platform

The regulator has called for action against PK777.

Cambodia.- The General Secretariat of the Cambodian Commercial Gambling Management Commission (GSCGMC) has called for action to be taken against PK777, an online gambling platform owned by Cambodia-based PKTZ. The platform features baccarat, slot machines, cockfighting and football betting.

In a press release on Monday (November 13), the GSCGMC stressed the illegality of the platform. Secretary-general Ros Phirun noted that licences have not been issued to any online gambling platforms in Cambodia, only to land-based casinos and lottery gambling, with licences issued by the GSCGMC, excluding the Ministry of Economy from the process.

