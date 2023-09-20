Cambodian regulator warn influencers over online gambling promotion

Cambodia’s Commercial Gambling Management Commission (CGMC) has issued a warning to social media influencers.

Cambodia.- The Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) has issued a statement warning influencers and social media content generators to stop posting messages promoting online gambling. In the letter, released on Monday (18 September), the CGMC said influencers could face legal action as online gambling is illegal in the country.

It says it has detected an increase in online gambling advertising. In most cases, it takes the form of short videos and social media posts featuring public figures.

