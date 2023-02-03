Cambodian casinos urged to declare and pay non-gambling taxes

Authorities have warned that failing to meet tax obligations is a violation of the law and is subject to penalties.

Cambodia.- The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has issued a notice to all commercial gambling companies reminding them of their tax obligations. GDT director-general, Kong Vibol stressed that companies must declare and pay taxes for non-gaming business activities.

This is in accordance with the official proclamation on the rules and procedures for tax declarations on the proceeds of gambling. The GDT said that some commercial gambling companies had failed to meet their tax obligations.

The notice warns that failing to meet tax obligations is a violation of the law and is subject to penalties. The Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth has approved the elimination of late penalties, including additional taxes and late interest, for enterprises that declare and pay their tax bills before the end of March.

In January, the Cambodia Ministry of Economy and Finance started to implement a new taxation regime on commercial gambling venues. Prime minister Hun Sen has praised the GDT for collecting 122.54 per cent of the tax revenue targeted by the 2022 Law on Financial Management. He expressed satisfaction at the results, noting that the GDT collected 22.54 per cent more than expected, an amount that exceeded $635m.