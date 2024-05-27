Cambodia: New World casino hit by fire

The fire caused minor damage.

Cambodia.- A fire occurred at the New World casino in Bavet City on May 24. According to the Bavet City Military Police, it began at 11.20pm in room 218, on the first floor of the W2 building.

It primarily affected staff quarters, causing damage to three bunk beds, an air conditioner, washing machine, and the ceiling. It’s believed it was caused by an electrical fault.

