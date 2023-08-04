Cambodia Gambling Management Commission hosts seminar on anti-money laundering law

The new law will establish different tax rates for mass and VIP gambling revenue.

Cambodia.- The General Secretariate of the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) has held a seminar on the implementation of the Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Law on Combating the Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The event took place on Wednesday under the presidency of Gen. SIENG Sen, Deputy Secretary General of CGMC and the chair of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism working group.

The CGMC reported that 81 people attended: management and officers of CGMC, representatives of the Ministry of Interior, representatives of Cambodia Financial Intelligence Unit, gambling operators and front office officers.

