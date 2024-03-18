Cambodia: CGMC and Takeo meet to discuss illegal gambling

The Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) and Takeo Provincial Administration have outlined plans to combat illegal gambling.

Cambodia.- The Commercial Gambling Management Commission (CGMC) and the Takeo Provincial Administration have held a meeting to address the issue of illegal gambling and strengthening lottery management in the province.

The meeting was attended by approximately 320 people, including representatives from government bodies such as the National Assembly’s 2nd Commission, provincial administration, police, military and lottery operators.

Three main objectives were outlined: to create a platform for the general secretariat of the gambling commission and relevant authorities to exchange views on lottery management, to enhance cooperation between in sharing information and collaborating to manage, monitor and act against illegal gambling, and to raise awareness of the Law on Suppression of Gambling to ensure that lottery operators comply with their responsibilities.

According to Phnom Penh Post, the CGMC stated that following the instructions of the provincial governor Ouch Phea, all relevant authorities committed to taking action against all forms of illegal gambling in their areas.

Earlier this month, prime minister Hun Manet urged investors to reconsider or halt investments in the country’s gambling sector. Speaking at a meeting with Cambodians in Australia and New Zealand, Manet emphasised his government’s stance against further investment in the gambling industry.

According to a local media outlet, Manet asserted that the government aims to suspend the issuance of new gambling licences and reduce or revoke existing ones due to the industry’s perceived lack of societal benefits. He said the country needed to focus on building factories and creating employment opportunities to boost the economy and improve living standards.