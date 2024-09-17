NagaWorld union leader released from prison

Chhim Sithar has been released after two years.

Cambodia.- Union leader Chhim Sithar was released on Monday (September 16) after two years in jail for organising the strike against Cambodia’s largest casino, NagaWorld.

Speaking to Radio Free Asia after her release, she said she would continue to lead workers seeking improved wages and working conditions. “It is a mistake for those who think that putting people in prison can stop workers from protesting,” she said.

NagaWorld employees began their strike on December 18 2021 in protest against the lay off of over 1,300 employees. The company argued that the dismissals were due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the news of Sithar’s release, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) general secretary Luc Triangle said, “This is great news that sister Sithar Chhim is finally free, along with all the leaders and activists of the LRSU. Their work, courage and strength are an inspiration for the global trade union movement.”

Shawna Bader-Blau, executive director at the Solidarity Center, a U.S.-based international worker rights organisation, commented: “We are grateful that sister Sithar Chhim has been released and laud LRSU leaders and activists for their commitment and courage in continuing to fight for their rights.”

NagaCorp posts GGR of US$283.4m for H1

NagaCorp has shared its operating results for the first half of the year. It posted gross gaming revenue (GGR) of US$283.4m, up 12.3 per cent from US$252.3m in H1 2023.

Mass public floor table revenue was up 33 per cent to US$130.61m, while mass-market electronic gaming machine (EGM) revenue was down by 5 per cent to US$61.33m. The increases were attributed to the reasonably sized expatriate community, visitors from ASEAN and to some recovery in Chinese visitors. Gross profit for the mass market segment was US$170.8m, 74 per cent of the group’s total.

Premium VIP saw a 4.1 per cent reduction in revenue at US$60.3m. Rolling chip volumes fell by 11.7 per cent year-on-year to US$1.8bn while the win rate hit 4 per cent. The referral VIP market segment saw a 12.7 per cent year-on-year decrease in rollings to US$819.6m but a 17.6 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to US$31.1m.