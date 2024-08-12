Cambodia blocks 7,323 illegal websites

Some of the sites were promoting online gambling.

Cambodia.- The Telecommunications Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications has blocked 7,323 websites and IP addresses for promoting gambling, spreading false information or for pornographic content.

While the regulator did not specify the whole timeframe, it said 1,965 illegal websites were blocked last Tuesday (August 6) and 489 on Friday (August 9). The TRC urged the public to report any illegal messages or content in confidentiality.

In March, prime minister Hun Manet urged investors to reconsider or halt investments in the country’s gambling sector. Manet asserted that the government aimed to suspend the issuance of new gambling licences and reduce or revoke existing ones.

See also: Cambodian PM confirms ban on new casinos in Kep and Kampot